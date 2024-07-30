Miranda Antique Brass Table Lamp

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Miranda table lamp is a traditional, classy table lamp. Boasting an antique brass table lamp base and tapered gold shade, this table lamp will complement any lounge, hallway or bedroom.

Traditional antique brass table lamp featuring tapered gold shade Height: 57cm Width: 27cm Max Wattage: 60w Bulbs: 1 x E27 light bulb (Not Included) The Miranda table lamp is a traditional, classy table lamp. Boasting an antique brass table lamp base and tapered gold shade, this table lamp will complement any lounge, hallway or bedroom.

