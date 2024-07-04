Ickle Bubba STRATUS i-SIZE INFANT CARRIER & ISOFIX BASE

If you’re looking for a car seat that provides sturdy safety, cushioned comfort and reliable installation, the Stratus i-Size Car Seat and ISOFIX base from Ickle Bubba is ideal. The i-Size car seat is compliant with the ECE-R129 safety standard, and tested to the most recent standard (R129-03), so you can rest assured that baby will be safe from A to B. The car seat can be installed in the car using the compatible ISOFIX base but can also be secured with traditional car seat belts. The Improved Side Impact Protection includes pop-out panels and a supportive newborn liner to provide even more security from side-on collisions. Stratus also comes with an integrated hood with UPF 50+ sun protection, to shield little ones from the sun, ideal if you’re using as part of a travel system. As part of the ECE-R129 i-Size safety standard, car seat suitability is based on a child’s height, meaning the Stratus is suitable from 40-87cm, or birth-15 months* approximately. Weighing 4.7kg, it’s a light, portable car seat which makes those early journeys even easier. The Stratus Car Seat and ISOFIX Base meet the i-Size international safety standard ECE-R129. i-Size ensures child car seats are easier to fit, provide improved protection from side impacts and keep children rear-facing for longer. It also complies with the ISOFIX international standard for car seat installation. This means you can be doubly sure that it will keep your little one secure on all their journeys. The Stratus simply clicks into the base which features connectors that secure to the car’s ISOFIX anchor points (make sure your car is compatible). Handy indicators tell you when it’s correctly installed. It comes with an additional support leg, to provide more stability during travel, and can be folded away when not needed. *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child height for correct suitability.Car Seat Specifications: • Suitable from 40-87cm • Upright dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 52cm • Folded dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 35.5cm • Weight: 4.7kg Base Specifications: • Upright dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 69cm • Folded dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 19.5cm • Base weight: 5.9kg