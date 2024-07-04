Ickle Bubba Coleby Mini 2 Piece Furniture Set and Premium Sprung Mattress - White

The Coleby Mini cot bed with Premium Sprung mattress and under drawer is a stylish, neutral design that will sit well in any nursery and, although it’s a mini model, this cot bed will last from birth to approximately 4 years. To save your back in the early days, before bubba can move around, you can start with the mattress at the highest level. However, once that time comes and to deter little climbers, you have a choice of a further two lower positions. The added under drawer is on castors to offer a greater depth, perfectly matches the cot bed and seamlessly fits underneath keeping everything neat and tidy. Our Coleby cot bed is the perfect choice from tot to toddler, offering maximum durability and great value. With the Coleby Open Changing Unit, you can make the most of your baby’s first bedroom. The unit comes with a space on top to change baby that fits all Ickle Bubba changing mats. And with two spacious shelves underneath, there’s plenty of room for all those nappy essentials.