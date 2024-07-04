Ickle Bubba Pembrey 3 Piece Furniture Set, Under Drawer and Fibre Mattress - Ash Grey

The Pembrey 3 Piece Set includes cot bed with fibre mattress , changing unit, wardrobe and under drawer. Whatever your personal style The Pembrey Furniture Collection has an option to suit you. Available in 2 different colour options, offering you a choice of a full textured oak design or alternatives that include contemporary white detailing. The cot bed has open slatted sides that are perfect for watching over your little one as they rest. Designed with three height positions, the top position is ideal for your baby to be taken in and out of the cot bed, without any unnecessary bending and is suitable from birth to approximately 6 months. When your baby is learning to sit and stand, the mattress base can then be lowered by a further two positions, providing extra security and reassurance. Once your little one is ready to progress to a bed, the Pembrey Cot Bed can convert easily into an equally stylish junior bed suitable for a child up to approximately four years old, offering maximum longevity and great value. Requires a 140 x 70cm mattress. The under drawer is on castors to offer a greater depth, perfectly matches the cot bed and seamlessly fits underneath keeping everything neat and tidy. The chest of drawers has a practical baby changing unit that evolves into a stylish 3-drawer chest, this piece adapts to your changing needs, lasting into your baby’s childhood and beyond. The changing station allows you to comfortably change and dress your baby and can accommodate a changing mat up to 76cm x 46cm. The practical, three deep drawers ensure that all your baby’s essentials are within easy reach, where you need them. Finally, the wardrobe offers a practical addition to your nursery, including a full-sized interior that means you don’t need to compromise on space, and includes two hanging rails and a lower drawer offering lots of storage for all of little ones outfits.