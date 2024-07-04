Ickle Bubba Coleby Universal Cot Top Changer - Pine

With a nursery that’s short on space, it helps when you can maximise what little you have. The Coleby Universal Cot Top Changer lets you create the perfect space to change your little one without taking up much room. Suitable from birth to around 12 months, simply strap the changer to the top of your cot and you’ll be ready for all that nappy fun in no time. The universal design fits most cots and cot beds with a width of 62-76cm. And the wipe-clean design means you don’t have to worry about little accidents.