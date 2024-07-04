Ickle Bubba Pembrey Cot Top Changer - Ash Grey

The Pembrey Cot Top Changer offers you a full textured oak design that compliments the 2 colour options available in the range. Ideal for a smaller nursery, this practical piece offers you the convenience of a changer, without requiring any additional space. The changer is a universal fit and can fit most standard 120 x 60cm and 140 x 70cm cots and cot beds. The perfect addition to a nursery that needs an alternative changing solution - easy to fit, and simple to wipe clean.