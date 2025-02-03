Ickle Bubba 140 Coleby Cot Bed Under Drawer - White

With clothing, nappies, and cuddly toys to come, you’ll need a little help in the nursery storage department. The Coleby Under Drawer is perfect for creating some extra storage space when you need it most.

Compatible with a range of Coleby cot beds, the drawer slides under the cot with ease. It’s fitted with castors and features cut-out holes, so it’s easy to pull open and push close without much effort. And before you know it, you’ve doubled your storage!