Ickle Bubba Pembrey Changing Unit / Chest - Ash Grey & White

Whatever your personal style, the Pembrey Furniture Collection has an option to suit you. The Chest of Drawers and Changer is available in 2 different colour options, offering you a choice of a full textured oak design or alternatives that include contemporary white detailing. With a practical baby changing unit that evolves into a stylish 3-drawer chest, this piece adapts to your changing needs, lasting into your baby’s childhood and beyond. The changing station allows you to comfortably change and dress your baby and can accommodate a changing mat up to 76cm x 46cm. The practical, three deep drawers ensure that all your baby’s essentials are within easy reach, where you need them.