Ickle Bubba Pembrey Cot Bed Under Drawer - White

The Pembrey Under Drawer is available in 2 colour options to match your Nursery Collection, offering you a choice of a full textured oak design or the alternative contemporary white. It’s clean lines and robust design create a modern and distinct style for your baby’s nursery.

The under drawer is on castors to offer a greater depth, perfectly matches the cot bed and seamlessly fits underneath keeping everything neat and tidy.