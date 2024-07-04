Ickle Bubba Pembrey Wardrobe - Ash Grey

The Pembrey Wardrobe is available in 2 colour options, offering you a choice of a full textured oak design or the alternatives that include contemporary white detailing. It’s clean lines and robust design create a modern and distinct style for your baby’s nursery.

A practical addition to your nursery, the Pembrey wardrobe includes a full-sized interior that means you don’t need to compromise on space. It also includes two hanging rails and a lower drawer, offering lots of storage for all of little ones outfits.