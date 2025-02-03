Marketplace.
image 1 of Ickle Bubba Dursley Rocking Chair and Stool - Pearl Grey

Ickle Bubba Dursley Rocking Chair and Stool - Pearl Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£239.99

£239.99/each

Sold and sent by Ickle Bubba

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Ickle Bubba Dursley Rocking Chair and Stool - Pearl Grey
Create a cosy space to comfort Bubba with our Dursley rocking chair and coordinating rocking footstool. With padded back and arm support and a textured woven fabric, Dursley is the perfect place to put your feet up and grab a cuddle with your little one. The compact modern design looks at home in all nursery styles, while the handy storage pockets on either side of the seat mean you never have to reach for those essential items. Removeable seat pads and arm rests make it easy to keep clean.
Sold by Ickle Bubba (Ickle Bubba Limited)

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here