Ickle Bubba All Seasons Premium Pocket Sprung Mattress 100 x 50cm - White

Need a mattress that provides sturdy but flexible support and comfort for baby, as they sleep? Then the All Seasons Premium Pocket Sprung Cot Mattress from Ickle Bubba is for you.

With a mattress core made up of 84 individually pocketed springs encased in supportive, dent-resistant nursery grade foam, the Premium Pocket Sprung Mattress is perfect for providing firm support that responds to baby as they move.

The core also includes breathable fibre inner walls that promote air flow through the mattress, which keeps baby cool and comfortable in all seasons. What’s more, the All Seasons mattress comes with a dual sided cover that helps to regulate baby’s temperature and keep them comfortable all year round. The spring/summer side of the cover features airflow mesh, providing enhanced breathability and cooling properties in warm weather. While the autumn/winter side of the cover features bubble textured soft jersey fabric to retain warmth in those colder months.

The cover is removable and can be washed at 30 degrees, so it’s ideal if baby has a little accident in the night, with additional protection from the adjustable, waterproof nursery grade PVC sleeve. The cover is super soft to touch and has hypoallergenic properties to reduce the chance of allergic reactions.

All Ickle Bubba mattresses are designed and manufactured to the latest UK safety standards.