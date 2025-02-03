Ickle Bubba Premium Sprung Cot Mattress 140 x 70cm - White

If it’s quality sleep support you want for baby, then look no further than Ickle Bubba’s Premium Sprung Cot Bed Mattress.

This Premium Sprung Mattress has a core that is made up of 80 high tensile springs encased in supportive, dent-resistant nursery grade foam, which provides plenty of firm and comfortable support for baby, without losing its shape over time. It also includes breathable fibre inner walls, which help to keep air flowing through the mattress, keeping baby cool and comfortable.

All of this is wrapped up in a super soft, quilted removeable cover that’s machine washable at 30 degrees, so you never have to worry about baby having an accident. The additional adjustable, waterproof nursery grade PVC sleeve also brings some extra protection from leaky nappies. What’s more, the cover has hypoallergenic properties to reduce the chance of allergic reactions.

All Ickle Bubba mattresses are designed and manufactured to the latest UK safety standards.