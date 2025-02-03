Ickle Bubba Eden Deluxe Nursery Chair - Pearl Grey

With the new Eden Deluxe Nursery Chair from Ickle Bubba, you can soothe baby to sleep, enjoy cosy cuddles and find a reassuringly comfortable space for feeding. The durable woven fabric can withstand wear and tear while the solid pine legs provide a sturdy and supportive base. The high back design creates a comfortable and firm seat whether you’re relaxing or feeding your child, while the additional cushion provides much-needed lumbar support. The Scandi design looks at home in classic or modern nursery styles and would work just as well in another room of the house – ideal when you no longer need it for baby. And when paired with the co-ordinating stool (sold separately), you can really put your feet up and enjoy it.

Sold by Ickle Bubba (Ickle Bubba Limited)