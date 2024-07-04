Ickle Bubba Coleby Scandi Open Changer - Scandi White

If you’re looking for a bold, modern style for your nursery, then meet the Coleby Scandi collection. Showcasing a distinct two-tone look, it’s sure to stand out in baby’s room.

Changing nappies has its quirks but especially if you’re short on space. With the Coleby Open Changing Unit, you can make the most of your baby’s first bedroom. The unit comes with a space on top to change baby that fits all Ickle Bubba changing mats. And with two spacious shelves underneath, there’s plenty of room for all those nappy essentials.