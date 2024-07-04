Ickle Bubba SWITCH MULTI FUNCTION HIGHCHAIR - PEARL GREY

Switch Multi Function Highchair

Ever wondered what the ultimate highchair looks like? The Switch Multi Function Highchair by Ickle Bubba can do it all, with loads of adjustable positions, a compact fold and innovative space-saving features, all while being easy to clean. This highchair adapts to any challenge for a comfy and hassle-free mealtime.

Simple and easy to use, this kitted out highchair is perfect for anyone who wants the best for bubba. Suitable from when your child can sit up unaided – 15kg. It has a 3 position recline, an adjustable footrest, 6 height positions and a 2 position removable tray. So wherever they’re munching, mealtime will be sorted.

The Switch Multi Function Highchair is super easy to clean with a removable tray insert (great for messy mealtimes) and a wipe clean, removable cover. When you’re done, you can store the tray on the back legs and easily fold the highchair down to a compact size.

That’s only for starters! – it also has a secure 5 point harness and two hidden wheels with brake function, so bubba can safely rock up to the dinner table in style.