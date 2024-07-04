Ickle Bubba Stomp Luxe All-in-One I-Size Travel System With Isofix Base( Stratus ) - Black / Pearl Grey / Black

Let in a little luxury with the Stomp Luxe All in One i-Size Travel System with ISOFIX Base from Ickle Bubba, the perfect pushchair for stylish all-terrain strolling. Choose from a range of fabric and chassis colours to customise your ride and create a travel system that speaks to your personal style. The travel system bundle includes the Stomp Luxe pushchair with seat and carrycot, Stratus i-Size car seat and ISOFIX base, car seat adapters, car sunshades, changing rucksack and mat, carrycot apron, footwarmer, seat liner and rain cover. The Stomp Luxe wheels are designed to handle different terrains, with puncture-proof rear rubber wheels with thick tread, that offer a convenient quick-release feature for cleaning or storage. The self-locking swivel front wheels offer you more control while you stroll. The Stomp Luxe showcases the iconic stylish hood shape but is enriched with luxury fabrics and exciting extras which give you even more luxe for your bucks. The separate carrycot and seat unit fabrics easily zip on and off the single pushchair frame, creating a more sustainable product which requires less storage space. The UPF 50+ hood protects little ones from the sun, while the coordinating apron, foot warmer, seat liner and carrycot ensure your little one is nice and cosy for every journey. Suitable from birth, the carrycot comes with a mattress which is perfect for flat-lying snoozes on the go. The Stratus Car Seat and ISOFIX Base meet the i-Size international safety standard ECE-R129. i-Size ensures child car seats are easier to fit, provide improved protection from side impacts and keep children rear-facing for longer. It also complies with the ISOFIX international standard for car seat installation. This means you can be doubly sure that it will keep your little one secure on all their journeys. With side impact protection, pop-out impact panels and a supportive newborn liner, you can rest assured that baby will be safe going from A to B.Suitable from birth up to 22kgs (approx. 4 years*) • Carrycot suitable from birth up to 9kg (approx. 6 months*) • Seat unit suitable from 6 months to 22kgs (approx. 4 years old*) • Maximum child weight: 22kg (approx. 4 years*) • Upright dimensions: W61cm x L95cm x H104cm • Folded dimensions: W61cm x L77cm x H30cm • Handle Height: 65cm-104cm • Seat area dimensions: W32cm x D22cm • Carrycot inside dimensions: W31cm x L76cm x H22cm • Seating positions: 4 • Front wheel diameter: 17cm • Rear wheel diameter: 30cm • Lockable wheels • Weight: 7.1kg (chassis with wheels) *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for correct suitability. Car Seat Specifications: • Suitable from 40-87cm • Upright dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 52cm • Folded dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 35.5cm • Weight: 4.7kg Base Specifications: • Upright dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 69cm • Folded dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 19.5cm • Base weight: 5.9kg

Customisable fabric colour and chassis

Number of uses

Each