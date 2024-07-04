Ickle Bubba Stomp Luxe 2 in 1 Pushchair - Black / Charcoal Grey / Tan

Let in a little luxury with the Stomp Luxe 2 in 1 Pushchair from Ickle Bubba, the perfect pushchair for stylish all-terrain strolling. Choose from a range of fabric and chassis colours to customise your ride and create a travel system that speaks to your personal style.

The Stomp Luxe wheels are design to handle different surfaces, with puncture-proof rear wheels featuring thick tread and self-locking front wheels offering you more control while you stroll. The Luxe showcases the iconic stylish Stomp shape but is enriched with luxury fabrics and exciting extras which give you even more luxe for your bucks.

The UPF 50+ hood protects little ones from sun and rain, while the coordinating hood, apron, foot warmer, seat liner and carrycot ensure your little one is nice and cosy for every journey. Suitable from birth, the carrycot comes with a plush mattress which is perfect for flat-lying snoozes on the go. Suitable from birth up to 22kgs (approx. 4 years*)

• Carrycot suitable from birth up to 9kg (approx. 6 months*)

• Seat unit suitable from 6 months to 22kgs (approx. 4 years old*)

• Compatible with most car seat brands (including Maxi Cosi and BeSafe) using universal car seat adapters, available to purchase separately

• Maximum child weight: 22kg (approx. 4 years*)

• Upright dimensions: W61cm x L95cm x H104cm

• Folded dimensions: W61cm x L77cm x H30cm

• Handle Height: 65cm-104cm

• Seat area dimensions: W32cm x D22cm

• Carrycot inside dimensions: W31cm x L76cm x H22cm

• Seating positions: 4

• Front wheel diameter: 17cm

• Rear wheel diameter: 30cm

• Lockable wheels

• Weight: 7.1kg (chassis with wheels)

• 4-year warranty

• World or parent facing

*Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for correct suitability