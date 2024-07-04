Ickle Bubba Oracle i-Size Car Seat - Dinosaur

Need a convertible car seat that will grow along with your child? Revolutionise your journey with the Oracle i-Size car seat from Ickle Bubba. Designed to evolve as your child grows, the car seat seamlessly transforms from high back to backless booster, providing long-term safety, comfort, and convenience. Suitable from 100-150cm (approx. 4 to 12 years*).

In high back booster mode the headrest adjusts an impressive 10 times, ensuring a perfect fit as they grow. But it doesn't stop there: When they’re ready, simply pop it off and effortlessly transform the seat into a low, backless booster for continued safety and support.

At Ickle Bubba, we make sure our car seats are secure, adaptable and stylish; so brighten your little one’s day and bring the fun with your choice of vibrant and playful designs. From fantastic unicorns to adventurous dinosaurs, we have the perfect print for you and your child. Plus, the included cupholder fits on both sides of the seat, meaning they can relax and enjoy the ride in comfort and style.

The Oracle i-Size is rigorously tested to meet the most recent i-Size international safety standard (R129-03). This includes improved side-impact testing, meaning a safer car seat for little one.

Easily connect the car seat onto the ISOFIX anchor points in any compatible car with a simple push and click.• High back mode suitable from 100-150cm (approx. 4 to 12 years*)

• Backless mode suitable from 135-150cm (approx. 7 to 12 years*)

• Upright dimensions: H: 57.2cm x D: 27.9cm x W: 44cm

• Weight: 6kg

*Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child height for correct suitability