Ickle Bubba ASTRAL INFANT CARRIER

Astral Car Seat The Astral group 0+ car seat brings your little one safety and comfort from birth to 13 kgs (approximately 12-15 months). This rear-facing, first stage car seat can be safely installed using a standard seat belt – with no isofix base required. Weighing just 2.8kg, the Astral car seat is a great addition to your pushchair package, and can be attached to pushchairs that are compatible with universal or maxi cosi car seat adapters. 65 L x 45 W x 57H cm Handle Up 70 L x 45 W x 32H cm Handle Down

• Double layered side impact protection

