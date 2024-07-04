Marketplace.
Ickle Bubba Radial i-Size Plus

Looking for a car seat can leave you with your head in a spin. But with the Radial i-Size Plus 360 Spin 40-150cm car seat, there’s no need. It provides comfort and protection, it’s easy to use and it adheres to the ECE R129 safety standard (i-Size) for extra peace of mind.With a 360-degree rotating motion, you can place baby in and out of the car seat with ease - simply turn the seat and strap them in! Built to last, the i-Size Radial is suitable for use from birth all the way up to 150cm (approx. 12 years*). The i-Size standard means baby can be in a safer, rear-facing position up to 105cm (approx. 4 years*), providing enhanced protection, and the forward-facing position can be used from 100cm to 150cm (approx. 15 months - 12 years*).It comes loaded with great features. The memory foam headrest and infant insert offer moulded support and improved protection from side-on collisions, while the adjustable headrest allows you to adapt the seat as your child grows. The standing support leg ensures the seat is stable with a visual indicator that tells you when the leg is installed correctly.i-Size is a safety standard which promotes rear-facing sitting for longer, more rigorous safety testing and improved side impact protection as standard. What’s more, it measures a seat’s suitability based on the more accurate indicator: a child’s height. The Radial i-Size Plus also comes with an integrated ISOFIX base which features handy visual indicators that tell you when the seat is installed correctly.*Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child height for suitability.Long term use: from 40cm – 150cm (birth to approx. 12 years*)Extended rearward facing, from 40cm – 105cm (birth to approx. 4 years*)Forward facing use from 100cm - 150cm (approx. 15 months to 12 years*)Product dimensions: D: 53cm x W: 44.5cm x H: 61cm (without leg extended)Product dimensions: D: 53 x W: 44.5 x H: 113cm (with leg extended)Weight: 15kg
Suitable for use from birth to 150cm (app 12 years)

