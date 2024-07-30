Ickle Bubba Altima 2 in 1 Pushchair & Carrycot - Black

Looking for a premium pushchair that folds in a flash? Packed with helpful features while staying stylish and easy to use, the Altima 2 in 1 Pushchair by Ickle Bubba lets you have your cake and eat it too. If you’re looking for adaptability, the Altima was designed for you. The cosy carrycot comes with a plush mattress, a quilted apron with a privacy panel for when bubba is snoozing and has memory buttons for easy removal. It also packs down small for storage. The seat unit features 3 recline positions, 2 leg rest positions and a cosy, padded seat liner and footwarmer to keep bubba comfy from birth – 22kg (approx. 4 years*). The Altima is the ultimate pushchair for easy folding with bubba in tow - it folds with a simple one-handed action. So you can fold it in an instant, even when your little one is being a handful. Not only that, it features extendable hoods with mesh panels for breathability, pop out sun visors and a viewing window so you can keep an eye on bubba. But it doesn’t stop there! – the Altima comes with a plush changing rucksack, complete with changing pad. The rucksack features super soft-touch leatherette, stylish gunmetal trims and is packed full of features: Insulated bottle holders, wet-wipe pouch, hidden storage pocket - you name it and this bag has it! *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for correct suitability.• Suitable from birth – 22kg (approx. 4 years*) • Weight: 9kg(seat unit with chassis & wheels) • Unfolded – H: 117cm x D: 77cm x W: 60cm • Folded – H: 65cm x D: 40cm x W: 60cm • Handle height (at highest) - 105cm *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for correct suitability.