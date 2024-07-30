Ickle Bubba Venus Prime Jogger I-Size Travel System with Newborn Cocoon & Isofix Base

Push yourself and your little one to the limits, with the Venus Prime Jogger i-Size Travel System with Stratus Car Seat & ISOFIX Base from Ickle Bubba. This three-wheel pushchair is perfect for taking on adventurous strolls and, as baby gets older, is ideal for bringing them along for exhilarating exercise. The travel system bundle includes a stroller, Stratus i-Size Car Seat and ISOFIX Base, car seat adapters, footwarmer, rain cover and protective Newborn Cocoon, which is suitable from birth to 9kg (approx. 6 months*) and can be fitted to the seat in the rear or forward-facing position, to provide an extra layer of support and comfort for bubba. The Venus Jogger’s three air-filled tyres have a thick tread perfect for all terrains, while the reflective details on the wheels and hood make sure you can be seen when it gets dark. It’s suitable from birth and once your child reaches 9 months, you can start to take them out and enjoy a bit of company while you exercise. Packed full of great features, the Venus Jogger includes a large, quilted seat with a roll-up ventilated panel at the back, a multi-position recline function and a gate-opening bumper bar which provides easy access to baby. The hood includes UPF 50+ sun protection, a pop-out sun visor, viewing window and zip-out extension with breathable mesh fabric, so baby can stay cool, comfortable, and cocooned from the elements. Plus, there’s even a handy zip pocket for all those essentials like your keys, wallet, and phone. The large shopping basket is easy to access and provides plenty of storage, while the self-locking swivel front wheel and additional wrist strap give you more control when you stroll. The Stratus Car Seat and ISOFIX Base meets the i-Size international safety standard ECE-R129. i-Size ensures child car seats are easier to fit, provide better protection from side impacts and keep children rear-facing for longer. It also complies with the ISOFIX international standard for car seat installation. This means you can be doubly sure that it will keep your little one secure on all their journeys. With side impact protection, pop-out impact panels and a supportive newborn liner, you can rest assured that baby will be safe going from A to B. *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for the correct suitability.Stroller specifications: • Suitable from birth – 22kg • Upright dimensions: W: 60cm x L: 118cm x H: 107.5cm • Folded dimensions: W: 60cm x L: 90cm x H: 40cm • Handle Height (at highest): 106cm • Weight: 12.3kg • This product is not suitable for jogging if your child is under 9 months of age • Can only be used for jogging when in seat (upright) mode Please be aware: this stroller can only be folded when the back rest is fully reclined. Newborn Cocoon specifications: • Suitable from birth to 9kg (6 months approx.*) • Internal dimensions: L: 76cm x W: 26cm x H: 18cm *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for the correct suitability. Car Seat specifications: • Suitable from 40-87cm • Upright dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 52cm • Folded dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 35.5cm • Weight: 4.7kg Base specifications: • Upright dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 69cm • Folded dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 19.5cm • Base weight: 5.9kg