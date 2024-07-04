Ickle Bubba Stomp Stride Stroller - Desert

Looking for style and comfort in a stroller? Meet the Stomp Stride by Ickle Bubba. With its spacious seat design, expansive hood, and smooth-riding multi-terrain wheels, your little one will always travel in both style and comfort. Suitable from birth to 22kg, the stroller boasts a massive, comfy seat that’s perfect for long-term use with enough room for your little one to grow. The large but lightweight Stomp Stride is ready for the road, with treaded EVA wheels, a gate-opening bumper bar and a huge shopping basket so you can stomp in comfort wherever your journey is headed. If that wasn’t enough, it features an extendable hood with ventilation panels and a viewing window so you can relax in the knowledge that your child is cozy and safe. Plus, the wheels feature quick release technology for easy cleaning and simple storage. Inspired by your favourite elements of the iconic Stomp travel system, the Stomp Stride comes in a choice of gorgeous colours to match your stroller to yours and bubba’s style. With comfort and fashion at the core of its design, the Stride is the ideal 'next stage' addition to the Stomp family and the perfect style evolution for growing families.Suitable from birth – 22kg • Upright dimensions: H: 103cm x D: 90cm x W: 57cm • Folded dimensions: H: 29cm x D: 78cm x W: 57cm • Handle Height: 103cm • Weight: 8.3kg (full product)