Bombo 5 Light Floor Lamp Polished Chrome

An elegant addition to your living space, this floor lamp is part of the Bombo range from Pagazzi Lighting. Finished in polished chrome, the fitting features a swirled arm and comes complete with matt opal glass spheres to house each light bulb. It is perfect for use in living rooms, hallways and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? We recommend using our 3w LED G9 capsule bulbs which are a great replacement for standard halogen bulbs.

