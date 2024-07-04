Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Bedside Crib Waterproof Cotton Mattress Protector

Sold and sent by Tutti Frutti Direct Limited

The Tutti Bambini Bedside Crib Waterproof Cotton Mattress Protector will keep your crib mattress preserved from any little accidents. This universal mattress cover is intended to place on the top of your crib mattress. It is made from 100% highly absorbent cotton, which helps your baby to have a dry and comfortable sleep. Suitable for machine washing at 40°C• Made of 100% high absorbent cotton• Helps to keep mattress dry and clean• Machine washable at 40°CSpecifications:• Dimensions: L81 x W51 x D0.4cm• Weight: 0.15 kgAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

