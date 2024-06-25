Tutti Bambini Puzzle Playmat Tiles Grey

The Tutti Bambini Puzzle Playmat provides super practical and educational area to play and relax for small children. This fun puzzle mat is made of safe and non-toxic EVA foam that offers excellent protection and insulation from hard floors. It's anti sleep surface with contrasting pattern is just perfect for crawling and taking first steps. The set consist of 24 numbered tiles, which are very easy to put together to create extra large 175 x 120 cm playground. Thanks to its water resistant properties this playmat is super easy to clean after little accidents with paper towel. You can also warm water and a mild detergent to keep the mat nice and fresh at all times. Includes handy storage bag. • Suitable from birth • Puzzle design with contrasting pattern and anti-slip surface • Consist of 24 numbered tiles • Creates extra large 175 x 120 cm area to play and relax • Insulates and protects from hard floors • Made of high quality medium-density EVA foam • Easy to clean and keep fresh • Comes in a handy storage bag • Complies with safety standards EN71-1 Specifications and care instructions : • Dimensions: L175 x W120 x H1.2 cm • Tile size: L31.5 x W31.5 x H1.2 cm • Total weight: approx. 2 kg • For cleaning use a mild detergent • Avoid any harsh, astringent, or flammable cleaners • Keep away from any sharp objects • Do not leave the mat in direct sunlight • Do not put heavy furniture on to avoid permanents dents All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.