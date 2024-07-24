Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Universal Cot Top Changer - Oak

Tutti Bambini Universal Cot Top Changer - Oak
Universal Cot Top Changer from Tutti Bambini is the lightweight and convenient accessory, which can be fitted on top of your cot bed. This made from New Zealand Pine addon is providing a brilliant space-saving changing station suitable for all parents no matter of their tall. Ridges on both sides securing your baby in a safe position, preventing from flip over from the changing unit. Included Velcro strap easily attaches top changer to the cot bed rail giving you even more safety. Handy rail located on the end of the unit lets you hang the baby towel on it.• Suitable weight of up to 10 kg (approx. 12 months)• Equipped with velcro strap to attach to the cot for safety• Safety ridges on both sides• Handy towel rail• Made of New Zealand PineSpecification:• Dimensions: L87 x W50 x H10 cm• Changing Area Dimensions: L76.5 x 46cm• Weight: 4kg• Arrives assembled• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a damp spongeAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

