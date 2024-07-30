Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - White

The Tutti Bambini Underbed Storage Drawer is universal accessory suitable to store your babies essential items. This piece of furniture is made of durable wood with soft touch finish and provides ample storage area for baby's bedding, toys or other items. The drawer comes with two rear castors for easy moving and easy to grab handle. • Sleek and stylish design • Large storage area for bedding, toys and nursery accessories • Castors for easy moving out and in • Convenient handle • Compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance Specifications: • Outer dimensions: L140 x W62 x H15.5 cm • Internal drawer size: L124.5 x W58.5 x H8.5 cm • Weight: 9 kg • Arrives flat packed • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a damp sponge All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.