Marketplace.
image 1 of Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - White
image 1 of Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - Whiteimage 2 of Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - Whiteimage 3 of Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - Whiteimage 4 of Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - Whiteimage 5 of Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - White

Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Tutti Frutti Direct Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£69.00

£69.00/each

Tutti Bambini Universal Underbed Drawer - White
The Tutti Bambini Underbed Storage Drawer is universal accessory suitable to store your babies essential items. This piece of furniture is made of durable wood with soft touch finish and provides ample storage area for baby's bedding, toys or other items. The drawer comes with two rear castors for easy moving and easy to grab handle.• Sleek and stylish design• Large storage area for bedding, toys and nursery accessories• Castors for easy moving out and in• Convenient handle• Compliant with British Standards for Safety and PerformanceSpecifications:• Outer dimensions: L140 x W62 x H15.5 cm• Internal drawer size: L124.5 x W58.5 x H8.5 cm• Weight: 9 kg• Arrives flat packed• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a damp spongeAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here