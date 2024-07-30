Tutti Bambini Toy Box - Grey Ash

The Tutti Bambini Modena Toy Box comes with a colour matching wooden top cover equipped with slow closing mechanism, that reduces the risk of pinch curious little fingers. There are also special finger holes that allows for easy opening and safe closing from each side. The box can be also used doubles as a seating area for your child. • Promotes tidy, organised and risk free nursery • Stylish and durable design • Spacious interior for toys • Doubles as a handy seating area • Slow closing mechanism • Finger holes for easy opening • Made from Engineered Wood • Requires self assembly (approx. 15 min with one adult) Specification: • Dimensions (closed): H57 x W60.5 x D37.5 cm • Dimensions (open): H86 x W60.5 x D37.5 cm • Lid dimensions: H1.5 x W60.5 x D37.5 cm • Capacity: 0.087m³ • Weight: 18 kg • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind."