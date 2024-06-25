Tutti Bambini Hygge Mini 2pc Room Set - Light Oak/White Sand

Meet Tutti Bambini Hygge Mini 2 Piece Set - a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled edges, stylish splayed legs and chic cut-out handles, it's the ideal choice for those seeking a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. Practical and versatile, this set includes a space saving cot bed that converts to toddler bed or sofa and a chest changer with ample storage for all your baby’s essentials. • Mini Cot Bed is suitable from birth, with 3 mattress height positions to grow with your baby • Converts easily to a junior bed suitable from approximately 2 years • Converts to a sofa/day bed once junior bed is outgrown • Practical and minimalist Scandinavian design • Child-friendly outline with bevelled edges and cut out handles • Made from engineered wood • Elegantly sprayed legs • Finished with non-toxic paints • Integral teething rails included • Chest Changer includes 3 spacious drawers for all of your storage needs • Large Internal Drawer Dimensions: H10 x L71.5 x W38.5cm • Changing Unit on top of the chest can be removed when no longer required leaving no marks on the top • Requires cot bed mattress 120 x 60 cm (not included) • Delivered flat packed for self assembly Specifications: • Mini cot bed dimensions: L125 x W65 x H80 cm • Mini cot bed weight: 26 kg • Chest changer dimensions: L80 x W51.5 x H82 cm • Chest changer weight: 37 kg • Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm • Space under bed: 10 cm • Chest Internal drawer size: L71.5 x W38.5 x H10 cm • Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kg • Assembly Time: 75 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.