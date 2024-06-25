Tutti Bambini Oak Malmo Cot Bed with Rio Furniture 3piece Set Dove Grey/Oak

Inspired by Scandinavian concepts, Tutti Bambini Malmo 3 Piece Room Set includes Malmo cot bed with top changer plus colour matching Rio wardrobe and chest unit. Malmo Cot Bed with Cot Top Changer Scandinavian inspired and tested to meet British safety standards, the Malmo Cot Bed from Tutti Bambini is a super functional piece of furniture suitable from birth up to approx. 6 years old. Made of solid New Zealand Pine, this modern cot bed comes with a perfectly coordinating top changer suitable up to 10kg (approx. 1 year). The changer provides comfortable changing facilities and can be completely detached when the nappy changing stage goes to an end. The Tutti Bambini Malmo is equipped with 3 position mattress base and two fixed sides rails, which are safe for a gentle baby's teeth. As your child grows up you can easily convert your Malmo into a junior bed and a day sofa. Features: • Suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years • Made of durable New Zealand Pine and Engineered Wood • Converts from a cot into a junior bed and day sofa • Three position mattress height with fixed side rails • Two protective teething rails • Includes detachable cot top changer suitable up to 10kg • Requires 140 x 70 mattress (not included) • Complies with current safety regulations Rio Chest Changer The Rio Chest Changer is a part of Tutti Bambini’s of beautifully crafted Rio Collection. This contemporary chest drawer features 3 spacious, full-length drawers, all finished in stylish neutral tones. The changer on the top is a perfect place to change your little one and it's suitable to use with standard sized changing mats (sold separately). This beautiful furniture is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance. Features: • Three large full length drawers • Contemporary design with stylish handles • Includes top changer • Made from Engineered Wood • Coordinates with Rio & Malmo furniture Rio Wardrobe The Rio Wardrobe from Tutti Bambini provides exceptional space for your baby clothes and accessories. It features a roomy cupboard with hanging rail, adjustable shelf and two full-length doors finished with elegant oval handles. The doors are equipped with a slow closing mechanism, which allows you to forget about the noise of slamming doors while your baby is sleeping. This beautiful wardrobe is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance. Features: • Contemporary design • Made of Engineered Wood • Two full-length doors with slow closing mechanism • Hanging rail • One adjustable shelf • Elegant oval handles Malmo Cot Bed: • Dimensions: L 144.2 x W 87.1 x H 95 cm • Weight: 22kg • Suitable from birth to approx. 6 years old • Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509 Cot Top Changer: • Overall dimensions: L 87.1 x W 49 x H 10 cm • Changing Area dimensions: L 76.5 x W 46 cm • Weight: 3kg • Suitable from birth to 10kg Rio Chest: • Dimensions: H88 x W79 x D50 cm • Weight: 33 kg Rio Wardrobe: • Dimensions: L175 x W75 x D48 cm • Weight: 47 kg All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty you can have full peace of mind.