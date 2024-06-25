Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Hygge Mini Cot Bed - White/Light Oak

Sold and sent by Tutti Frutti Direct Limited

Meet Tutti Bambini Hygge Mini Cot Bed - a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled corners, splayed legs and slatted cot ends, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. This practical and versatile space saving cot offers three mattress height positions and seamlessly converts into a toddler bed or sofa/day bed for added convenience.• Space saving cot ideal for a compact nursery• Suitable from birth, with 3 mattress height positions to grow with your baby• Converts easily to a junior bed suitable from approximately 2 years• Converts to a sofa/day bed once junior bed is outgrown• Integral teething rails included• Elegantly sprayed legs• Made from engineered wood• Requires cot mattress 120 x 60 cm (not included)• Delivered flat packed for self assembly• 3 year manufacturer warranty - register on-line to activate the 3 year extensionSpecifications:• Dimensions: L125 x W65 x H80 cm• Weight: 26 kg• Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm• Space under bed: 10 cm• Assembly Time: 30 minutes approximately with 2 adults• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergentAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

