Tutti Bambini Malmo Cot Bed, Cot Top Changer and Mattress Bundle - Oak

The Scandinavian inspired Malmo Cot Bed from Tutti Bambini is a super functional piece of furniture suitable from birth up to approx. 6 years old. Made of solid New Zealand Pine, this modern cot bed comes with a hypoallergenic, breathable mattress and perfectly coordinating top changer suitable up to 10kg (approx. 1 year). The changer provides comfortable changing facilities and can be completely detached when the nappy changing stage goes to an end. The Tutti Bambini Malmo is equipped with 3 position mattress base and two fixed sides rails, which are safe for a gentle baby's teeth. As your child grows up you can easily convert your Malmo into a junior bed and a day sofa. A removable and washable mattress cover will keep your mattress fresh and in a good condition. The mattress itself complies with all current British and European safety regulations. • Suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years • Made of durable New Zealand Pine and Engineered Wood • Converts from a cot into a junior bed and day sofa • Three position mattress height with fixed side rails • Two protective teething rails • Includes detachable cot top changer suitable up to 10kg • Comes with hypoallergenic, breathable mattress • Removable washable mattress cover included • Complies with current safety regulations • Arrives Flat Packed Malmo Cot Bed: • Dimensions: L 144.2 x W 87.1 x H 95 cm • Cot Bed Base Height Position 1: 30.3cm • Cot Bed Base Height Postion 2: 48.8cm • Cot Bed Base Height Position 3: 61.4cm • Height of space under the Cot Bed: 15.4cm • Weight: 22kg • Suitable from birth to approx. 6 years old • Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509 • Assembly Time: 30 minutes approximately with 2 adults Cot Top Changer: • Overall dimensions: L 87.1 x W 49 x H 10 cm • Changing Area dimensions: L 76.5 x W 46 cm • Weight: 3kg • Suitable from birth to 10kg Mattress: • Dimensions: L 140 x W 70 x H 8 cm • Weight: 5kg • Safety Compliance: BS1877, BS7177 • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty you can have full peace of mind.