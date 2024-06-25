Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Malmo Cot Bed, Cot Top Changer and Mattress Bundle - Oak

Tutti Bambini Malmo Cot Bed, Cot Top Changer and Mattress Bundle - Oak
The Scandinavian inspired Malmo Cot Bed from Tutti Bambini is a super functional piece of furniture suitable from birth up to approx. 6 years old. Made of solid New Zealand Pine, this modern cot bed comes with a hypoallergenic, breathable mattress and perfectly coordinating top changer suitable up to 10kg (approx. 1 year). The changer provides comfortable changing facilities and can be completely detached when the nappy changing stage goes to an end.The Tutti Bambini Malmo is equipped with 3 position mattress base and two fixed sides rails, which are safe for a gentle baby's teeth. As your child grows up you can easily convert your Malmo into a junior bed and a day sofa. A removable and washable mattress cover will keep your mattress fresh and in a good condition. The mattress itself complies with all current British and European safety regulations.• Suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years• Made of durable New Zealand Pine and Engineered Wood• Converts from a cot into a junior bed and day sofa• Three position mattress height with fixed side rails• Two protective teething rails• Includes detachable cot top changer suitable up to 10kg• Comes with hypoallergenic, breathable mattress• Removable washable mattress cover included• Complies with current safety regulations• Arrives Flat PackedMalmo Cot Bed:• Dimensions: L 144.2 x W 87.1 x H 95 cm• Cot Bed Base Height Position 1: 30.3cm• Cot Bed Base Height Postion 2: 48.8cm• Cot Bed Base Height Position 3: 61.4cm• Height of space under the Cot Bed: 15.4cm• Weight: 22kg• Suitable from birth to approx. 6 years old• Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509• Assembly Time: 30 minutes approximately with 2 adultsCot Top Changer:• Overall dimensions: L 87.1 x W 49 x H 10 cm• Changing Area dimensions: L 76.5 x W 46 cm• Weight: 3kg• Suitable from birth to 10kgMattress:• Dimensions: L 140 x W 70 x H 8 cm• Weight: 5kg• Safety Compliance: BS1877, BS7177• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergentAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty you can have full peace of mind.

