Tutti Bambini Rio Chest Changer - White/Dove Grey

The Rio Chest Changer is a part of Tutti Bambini’s of beautifully crafted Rio Collection. This contemporary chest drawer features 3 spacious, full-length drawers, all finished in stylish neutral tones.

The changer on the top is a perfect place to change your little one and it's suitable to use with standard sized changing mats (sold separately). This beautiful furniture is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance.

Features:

• Three large full length drawers

• Contemporary design with stylish handles

• Includes top changer

• Made from Engineered Wood

• Dimensions: H88 x W79 x D50 cm

• Weight: 33 kg