Tutti Bambini Rio Cot Bed with Cot Top Changer & Mattress - White

The Rio Cot Bed from Tutti Bambini is a modern piece of furniture made of durable New Zealand Pine and tested to meet British safety standards. This stylish cot comes with a hypoallergenic, breathable mattress and perfectly coordinating top changer suitable up to 10kg. The changer provides comfortable changing facilities and can be completely detached when the nappy changing stage goes to an end. As the other Tutti Bambini cot beds, the Rio features 3 position mattress base and two fixed sides rails, which are safe for a gentle baby's teeth.

The easy convertible system makes this functional cot serves longer as a beautiful junior bed. This smart solution allows you to avoid costly bed and mattress replacements for your growing child up to approx 6 years. A removable washable mattress cover helps you with keeping your mattress fresh and in a good condition. The mattress itself complies with all current British and European safety regulations.

Features:

• Suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years

• Made of durable New Zealand Pine and Engineered Wood

• Converts from a cot into a junior bed

• Three position mattress height with fixed side rails

• Two protective teething rails

• Includes detachable cot top changer

• Comes with hypoallergenic, breathable mattress

• Removable washable mattress cover included

• Complies with current safety regulations

Rio Cot Bed:

• Dimensions: L 144.2 x W 87.1 x H 95 cm

• Weight: 22kg

• Suitable from birth to approx. 6 years old

• Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509

Cot Top Changer:

• Overall dimensions: L 87.1 x W 49 x H 10 cm

• Changing Area dimensions: L 76.5 x W 46 cm

• Weight: 3kg

• Suitable from birth to 10kg

Mattress:

• Dimensions: L 140 x W 70 x H 8 cm

• Weight: 5kg

• Safety Compliance: BS1877, BS7177