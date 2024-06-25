Tutti Bambini CoZee Bedside Crib - Oak and Charcoal

Suitable from birth to 6 months the Tutti Bambini CoZee® Bedside Crib has been designed to create and strengthen that special connection between you and your baby. The side sleeping is also an excellent solution for easy breastfeeding at nights and assures peace of mind that your little one is close to you. The six-step height adjuster allows you to perfectly adapt the crib to your bed base level. The incline function helps aid congestion and reflux disease. This complimentary nursery furniture features solidly made oak styled frame on four legs and can be used as a standalone crib. Its spacious bassinet with soft walls, breathable mesh window and deluxe foam mattress provides exceptional comfort for delicate baby's skin. The crib is also equipped with a handy shelf, where you can store your baby necessities like nappies and other essentials. The CoZee® Bedside Crib has a unique 30 second open and fold mechanism and it comes with travel bag, which allows you to take the crib with you on the tour. The bassinet lining fabrics can be easily removed and washed, which allows you to maintain your Cozee fresh and clean. Features: • Suitable from birth to 6 months • Use it for co-sleeping or as a stand-alone crib • Gives you peace of mind and allows comfortable breastfeeding • Incline option to help with congestion and reflux • Solidly made oak styled frame on four legs • Adjustable height - 6 positions • Spacious soft bassinet with breathable mesh window • Deluxe foam mattress provides your baby with extra comfort • Handy storage shelf for baby essentials • Fast 30 second open/fold mechanism • Removable, washable fabric lining • Includes travel bag and two bed attachment straps Specification: • Assembled dimensions: L92 x W56 x H69/84 cm • Folded dimensions: L92 x W56 x H12cm • Mattress size: 80.5 x 51 cm • Weight: 10kg • Complies with BS EN 1130