Tutti Bambini CoZee Go - Scandinavian Walnut/Ecru

Suitable from birth to approx. 3 years old, the Tutti Bambini CoZee Go® is super stylish floor level travel cot that doubles as a newborn bassinet and playpen. This 3-in-1 nursery accessory features super lightweight and compact design based on elegant wood laminated frame and durable mesh covers. The CoZee Go sides provides excellent visibility of your baby in and optimal airflow for its comfort. There is also a zip-opening side window, that provides easy access for your little one. With the optional Day & Night Shade accessory you can transform the playpen into a little tent ideal for outdoor and indoor use. The CoZee Go comes with detachable zip-off bassinet insert, which enables a safe and comfortable sleeping for newborns up to 9kg of weight (approx. 6 months). A firm and thick mattress included is designed to use for both playpen and bassinet modes. Its soft, wipe clean material with corn fibre wadding, offers nice and snug surface for sleep and play. The CoZee Go can assembled and folded in less than 60 seconds, which makes this nursery accessory a perfect companion for your travels. In addition it comes with specially designed bag, which accommodates all parts of the set in space saving and travel-friendly case with carry handle for easy transportation. Specification: • Suitable from birth up to 3 years old • Multipurpose 3-in-1 design - travel cot, playpen and newborn bassinet • Newborn bassinet mode suitable up to 9 kg (approx.. 6 months • Lightweight and compact folding frame • Durable mesh sides for added visibility and ventilation • Zip opening side window • Detachable zip-off newborn bassinet • Comfortable 2-in-1 mattress for all modes • Super quick and easy 60 sec. assembly/disassembly • Removable, washable fabric lining • Includes travel bag • Optional Day & Night Shade Cover available separately Specification: • Assembled dimensions: L133 x W98 x H65 cm • Floor level mattress size: L120 x W80 x H3 cm • Bassinet mattress size: L80 x W60 x H3 cm • Folded dimensions (approx.): L70 x W60 x H10 cm • Weight: 6.5 kg •Complies with EN 1130:2019 for sleeping crib, EN 12227: 2010 for playpen and EN 1130:2019 for mattress