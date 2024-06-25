Marketplace.
image 1 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnut
image 1 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnutimage 2 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnutimage 3 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnutimage 4 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnutimage 5 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnut

Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnut

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Tutti Frutti Direct Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£399.00

£399.00/each

Tutti Bambini Japandi Cot Bed - Warm Walnut
The Tutti Bambini Japandi Nursery Collection seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of traditional Japanese style with the clean lines and practicality characteristic of Scandinavian design. This unique composition presents a sophisticated aesthetic, incorporating natural wood textures and exquisite rattan accents for a beautifully crafted look.Suitable from birth, this stylish and long lasting Japandi Cot Bed features adjustable mattress base with 3 height positions to provide convenience of use at every stage of baby's development. Ensuring optimal safety, the cot features rounded corners and includes detachable teething rails, providing protection during the teething period.Due to its modular design, the Japandi Cot Bed effortlessly converts into a stylish junior bed and sofa. This versatile functionality ensures that this impressive piece of furniture can adapt and evolve with your child, accommodating them up to approximately 6 years old or even longer.Features:• Grows with the child from birth up to 6 years old and over• Combines timeless Japanese style and Scandinavian functionality• Incorporates warm wood textures and beautiful rattan accents• Practical 3-in-1 design - converts into beautiful junior bed or sofa• Height-adjustable mattress base - 3 positions• Child-friendly design with clean lines and round corners• Detachable teething rails• Made from engineered wood• Finished with non-toxic paints• Requires cot bed mattress 140 x 70 cm (not included)• Delivered flat packed for self assemblySpecifications:• Dimensions: L155 x W75 x H90 cm• Weight: -45 kg• Mattress base height positions: 27, 42, 57 cm• Space under bed: 15 cmAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

View all Nursery Furniture & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here