Tutti Bambin ZiZee Essential Crib - Oak/Charcoal

The Tutti Bambini ZiZee® Breathable Rocking Crib is a lightweight and portable solution, that allows you to create a cozy and secure sleeping environment for your little one from birth up to 6 months. This fantastic standalone crib has breathable mattress and all-around mesh sides to ensure optimal airflow and provide a clear line of sight to your baby. Equipped with lockable rocking bars, the ZiZee® offers a soothing and gentle motion, to effortlessly lull your little one into a serene and peaceful sleep. When your baby is sleeping you can seamlessly bring out feet to convert the crib back to a static position for added stability. The ZiZee® also comes with 4 castors that can be simply attached to the legs and make your crib super easy to move around and locked in desired place. For exceptional convenience of use, the ZiZee® has been equipped with an innovative 30-second open/fold mechanism. It also comes complete with travel bag, which make it ideal solution for those on the move. Features: • Suitable from birth to 6 months • Lightweight and portable design • Fully breathable mattress and mesh sides • Quick 30 second open/fold mechanism • Equipped with lockable rocking bars and detachable castors • Easy to wipe clean with a soft cloth/sponge and mild detergent • Includes travel bag with drawstring Specification: • Assembled dimensions: L88 x W52 x H76 cm • Weight: 9.3 kg • Complies with BS EN 1130