Tutti Bambini Japandi Mini 3pc Room Set - Warm Walnut

The Tutti Bambini Japandi Nursery Collection seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of traditional Japanese style with the clean lines and practicality characteristic of Scandinavian design. This unique composition presents a sophisticated aesthetic, incorporating natural wood textures and exquisite rattan accents for a beautifully crafted look. Suitable from birth, this stylish and space saving Japandi Mini Cot Bed features adjustable mattress base with 3 height positions to provide convenience of use at every stage of baby's development. Ensuring optimal safety, the cot features rounded corners and includes detachable teething rails, providing protection during the teething period. Due to its modular design, the Japandi Mini Cot Bed effortlessly converts into a stylish toddler bed and sofa. This versatile functionality ensures that this impressive piece of furniture can adapt and evolve with your child, accommodating them up to approximately 4 years old or even longer. Made of precisely finished engineering wood, the Japandi Wardrobe features double-door design with full length hanging rail, large top shelf, and 2 internal drawers placed on the bottom. With the LED light equipped with an opening/closing sensor, locating your baby's outfits becomes effortlessly convenient. The doors and drawers are equipped with a quiet slow-closing mechanism, allowing you to neatly organize clothing and accessories discreetly without disturbing a sleeping baby. The Japandi Chest Changer features 3 handle-less and slow-closing drawers, which provide ample room to systematically store and arrange all the essential baby accessories promoting a well-organized and conveniently accessible nursery environment. The integrated changing top will help you with baby changing process without necessitating additional space in the room. Features: • Grows with the child from birth up to 4 years old and over • Combines timeless Japanese style and Scandinavian functionality • Incorporates warm wood textures and beautiful rattan accents • Child-friendly design with clean lines and round corners • Stylish 3-in-1 mini cot - converts into beautiful toddler bed or sofa • Height-adjustable mattress base - 3 positions • Includes pair of detachable teething rails • Spacious double-door wardrobe with multiple compartments • Hanging rail with LED sensor light • Two full-length bottom drawers • Large top shelf • Practical chest of drawers with top changer • Slow-closing mechanism on doors and drawers • Made from engineered wood • Finished with non-toxic paints • Requires cot mattress 120 x 60 cm (not included) • Delivered flat packed for self assembly Specifications: • Mini Cot Bed Dimensions: L135 x W65 x H90 cm • Mini Cot Bed Weight: -40 kg • Mattress base height positions: 27, 42, 57 cm • Space under bed: 15 cm • Wardrobe Dimensions: L84 x W50 x H175 cm • Wardrobe Weight: -60 kg • Wardrobe Drawer internal size: L61.6 x W25 x H10.5 cm • Wardrobe Top Shelf Height: 138.5 cm • Wardrobe Hanging Rail Height: 133.5 cm • Chest Dimensions: L84 x W51.5 x H89 cm • Chest Weight: -40 kg • Chest Drawer internal size: L75.5 x W35 x H10.5 cm • Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kg All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.