Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stone

The Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool is a super comfortable furniture set, that offers a fully supported and ergonomic spot for you and your baby. This stylish chair features two rocking legs and comfy well padded seat with high backrest and wide armrests, which provide comfortable position for breastfeeding or soothing little one to sleep. The additional Foot Stool included allows you to stretch your legs and relax after all day spent on feet. The Jonah set is made of the finest rubberwood that merges flexibility and durability, making it a long lasting addition to your nursery. Its soft-touch brushed fabric has been treated with a special Scotch guard layer to protect it against damages and scratches. Features: • Stylish and ergonomic design • Well padded deep seat with high backrest and wide armrest • Offers comfy and ergonomic position for mother and baby • Soft touch brushed fabric with Scotch guard layer for extra protection • Two durable rocking arches • Includes colour matching Footstool Specification: • Chair dimensions: L93 x W76 x H98 cm • Seat Area: W50 x D50 cm • Arms size: L39 x W11 x H22 • Chair weight: 15.5 kg • Footstool dimensions: L42 x W33 x H34 cm • Footstool weight: 3.5 kg • Assembly: Full Assembly Required (approx. 30 min) • Safety: Complies with BS EN 713, BS5852 • Materials used: Made with engineered and solid wood. Exterior made of 100% Polyester soft touch brushed fabric. • Care Instructions: Scotch guard has been used to help protect the fabrics. Please spot clean or have professionally cleaned where necessary.