Marketplace.
image 1 of Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stone
image 1 of Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stoneimage 2 of Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stoneimage 3 of Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stoneimage 4 of Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stoneimage 5 of Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stone

Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stone

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Tutti Frutti Direct Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£299.00

£299.00/each

Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool - Stone
The Tutti Bambini Jonah Rocking Chair & Foot Stool is a super comfortable furniture set, that offers a fully supported and ergonomic spot for you and your baby. This stylish chair features two rocking legs and comfy well padded seat with high backrest and wide armrests, which provide comfortable position for breastfeeding or soothing little one to sleep. The additional Foot Stool included allows you to stretch your legs and relax after all day spent on feet.The Jonah set is made of the finest rubberwood that merges flexibility and durability, making it a long lasting addition to your nursery. Its soft-touch brushed fabric has been treated with a special Scotch guard layer to protect it against damages and scratches.Features:• Stylish and ergonomic design• Well padded deep seat with high backrest and wide armrest• Offers comfy and ergonomic position for mother and baby• Soft touch brushed fabric with Scotch guard layer for extra protection• Two durable rocking arches• Includes colour matching FootstoolSpecification:• Chair dimensions: L93 x W76 x H98 cm• Seat Area: W50 x D50 cm• Arms size: L39 x W11 x H22• Chair weight: 15.5 kg• Footstool dimensions: L42 x W33 x H34 cm• Footstool weight: 3.5 kg• Assembly: Full Assembly Required (approx. 30 min)• Safety: Complies with BS EN 713, BS5852• Materials used: Made with engineered and solid wood. Exterior made of 100% Polyester soft touch brushed fabric.• Care Instructions: Scotch guard has been used to help protect the fabrics. Please spot clean or have professionally cleaned where necessary.

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here