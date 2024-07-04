Tutti Bambini Modena 3 Piece Room Set - Oak

Tutti Bambini Modena 3 Piece Room Set features a combination of classic form with the contemporary finish. This functional furniture set includes full size convertible Cot Bed, practical Chest Changer and large Wardrobe. Tutti Bambini Modena Cot Bed The Modena Cot Bed features clean lines and straight edges outline and is suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years. The three height positions mattress base allows you to easily adapt this elegant cot bed to your child's age. Two teething rails on both sides are specially made to protect your baby gentle teeth and gums. As your child is growing, convert your Modena Cot into a simple stylish bed by disconnecting both rails and setting the base in the lowest position. Remove just one rail to transform your cot bed into a modern sofa bed. This furniture is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance. • Suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years • Converts into a junior bed or sofa • Three position bed base • Two protective teething rails • Requires 140 x 70 mattress (not included) Tutti Bambini Modena Chest Changer The Modena Chest Changer is a part of Tutti Bambini’s fine multi-piece Modena nursery furniture set. This modern chest features clean lines and straight edges to provide a stylish storage addition for your nursery. The three capacious drawers allow you to store child clothes, toys, nappies and other accessories. The changer on the top can be used until your little one grows from nappies, then it can be removed leaving a fully functional chest suitable for many childhood years. This elegant furniture is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance. • Suitable from birth • Featuring classic form with detailing • Three large full length drawers • Includes removable chest top changer Tutti Bambini Modena Wardrobe Modena Wardrobe is a part of Tutti Bambini’s fine multi-piece Modena nursery furniture set. This modern wardrobe providing one hanging rail and two adjustable shelves for all of your baby’s clothing and footwear. Two full-length doors with brushed metal handles are equipped with a slow closing mechanism, which ensures quiet shutting. It allows you to arrange clothes, while your baby is sleeping without worrying about the noise of slamming doors. This beautiful wardrobe is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance. • Featuring classic form with stylish detailing • Two adjustable shelves • One full length hanging rail • Two doors with slow closing system • Brushed metal handles Tutti Bambini Modena Cot Bed Specification: • Dimensions assembled: H85 x L148 x W75 cm • Weight: 44kg • Cot Bed Base Height Position 1: 24cm • Cot Bed Base Height Postion 2: 36.8cm • Cot Bed Base Height Position 3: 52.8cm • Height of space under the Cot Bed: 13.7cm • Made from Engineered Wood • Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509 Tutti Bambini Modena Chest Changer Specification: • Dimensions assembled: H92 x D50 x W80 cm • Weight: 45kg • Chest Changer Internal Drawer Dimensions: W67.9 x D42.9 x H13.5cm • Changer Top Internal Dimensions: W80.1 x D46.8 x H7cm • Made from Engineered Wood • Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509 Tutti Bambini Modena Wardrobe Specification: • Dimensions assembled: H170 x D50 x W85 cm • Weight: 75kg • Made from Engineered Wood • Assembly Time: 120 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.