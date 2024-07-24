Tutti Bambini Fika 3pc Room Set - Light Oak/White Sand

Meet Tutti Bambini Fika 3 Piece Mini Room Set - a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled corners, clean lines and splayed legs, this is an ideal nursery set choice for those seeking a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. The practical and versatile space saving cot offers three mattress height positions and seamlessly converts into a toddler bed or sofa/day bed for added convenience. The Chest Changer provides a safe baby changing area on the top, and 3 spacious drawers to organise all of the essentials for your baby, and the Wardrobe provides further shelf and hanging space. • Space saving cot ideal for a compact nursery, that has 3 mattress height positions to grow with your baby • Bevelled edges provide a touch of stytle, and a quality feel, while the integral teething rails protect your baby and prevent damage to the furniture • Once the Cot is outgrown (at around 2 years) it converts easily to a toddler bed for use from around 2 - 4 years, and then converts to a sofa or day bed for use in the nursery or playroom • Chest Changer has 3 spacious drawers providing plent of storage space, and the changing unit on top of the chest can be removed when no longer required, without leaving marks on the furniture • Internal drawer dimensions H10 x W71.5 x D38.5cm • Double Wardrobe has ample space, with 2 adjustable shelves, and hanging rail • Made from engineered wood • Elegantly sprayed legs • Finished with non-toxic paints • Requires cot bed mattress 120 x 60 cm (not included) • Delivered flat packed for self assembly Specifications: • Mini cot bed dimensions: L125 x W65 x H80 cm • Mini cot bed weight: 26 kg • Wardrobe dimensions: L80 x W50 x H170 cm • Wardrobe weight: 57 kg • Chest changer dimensions: L80 x W51.5 x H82 cm • Chest changer weight: 37 kg • Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm • Space under bed: 10 cm • Wardrobe hanging rail height: 124 cm • Wardrobe top shelf height: 133.5 cm • Wardrobe bottom shelf height: 49 cm • Chest Internal drawer size: L71.5 x W38.5 x H10 cm • Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kg • Assembly Time: 90 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.