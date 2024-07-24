Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Set of Three L-Shaped Wall Shelves - Dove Grey

This stylish set of Tutti Bambini Rio L-Shaped Wall Shelves allow you to create additional storing spaces for books, toys, photo frames, decorations and nursery accessories in child's room. The set includes 3 floating shelves in various sizes - small, medium and large. Each shelf has support at the one end and can hold up 3 kg of weight.• Creates extra storage for books, toys and decors• Includes 3 L-shaped shelves - small, medium and large• Made from Engineered Wood• Requires self assembly• Includes wall fixturesSpecification:• Small shelf: H12 x W28 x D12 cm• Medium shelf: H12 x W38 x D12 cm• Large shelf: H12 x W48 x D12 cm• Thickness of panels: 1.6 cm• Small shelf: 0.55 kg• Medium shelf: 0.7 kg• Large shelf: 0.85 kg• Weight capacity: 3 kg (each shelf)• Assembly Requirements: Arrives flat packed• Assembly Time: Approximately 15 minutes with one adult• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergentAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind."

