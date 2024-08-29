image 1 of Tutti Bambini Japandi Chest Changer - Warm Walnut
Tutti Bambini Japandi Chest Changer - Warm Walnut

The Tutti Bambini Japandi Nursery Collection seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of traditional Japanese style with the clean lines and practicality characteristic of Scandinavian design. This unique composition presents a sophisticated aesthetic, incorporating natural wood textures and exquisite rattan accents for a beautifully crafted look.The Japandi Chest Changer features 3 handle-less and slow-closing drawers, which provide ample room to systematically store and arrange all the essential baby accessories promoting a well-organized and conveniently accessible nursery environment. The integrated changing top will help you with baby changing process without necessitating additional space in the room.Features:• Practical 2-in-1 design• Combines timeless Japanese style and Scandinavian functionality• Incorporates warm wood textures and beautiful rattan accents• Child-friendly design with clean lines and round corners• Three full-length drawers with slow-closing mechanism• Integrated top baby changer• Made from engineered wood• Finished with non-toxic paints• Delivered flat packed for self assemblySpecifications:• Dimensions: L84 x W51.5 x H89 cm• Weight: -40 kg• Drawer internal size: L75.5 x W35 x H10.5 cm• Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kgAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

