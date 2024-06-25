Tutti Bambini Hygge Cot Bed - White/Light Oak

Meet Tutti Bambini Hygge Cot Bed - a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled corners, splayed legs and slatted cot ends, it’s an ideal choice for those who desire a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. This practical and versatile cot bed offers three mattress height positions and seamlessly converts into a toddler bed or sofa/day bed for added convenience. • Full size cot bed with slatted sides and ends • Suitable from birth, with 3 mattress height positions to grow with your baby • Converts easily to a junior bed suitable from approximately 2 years • Converts to a sofa/day bed once junior bed is outgrown • Integral teething rails included • Child-proof design with bevelled edges • Finished with non-toxic paints • Elegantly sprayed legs • Made from engineered wood • Requires cot bed mattress 140 x 70 cm (not included) • Delivered flat packed for self assembly • 3 year manufacturer warranty - register on-line to activate the 3 year extension Specifications: • Dimensions: L145 x W75 x H79.5 cm • Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm • Space under bed: 10 cm • Assembly Time: 30 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.