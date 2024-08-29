Tutti Bambini Modena Changing Unit - Grey Ash/White

The Modena Cot Bed is a part of Tutti Bambini’s fine multi-piece Modena nursery furniture set. This modern cot bed features clean lines and straight edges outline and is suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years. The three height positions mattress base allows you to easily adapt this elegant cot bed to your child's age. Two teething rails on both sides are specially made to protect your baby gentle teeth and gums. As your child is growing, convert your Modena Cot into a simple stylish bed by disconnecting both rails and setting the base in the lowest position. Remove just one rail to transform your cot bed into a modern sofa bed. This furniture is compliant with British Standards for Safety and Performance. • Suitable from birth up to approximately 6 years • Converts into a junior bed or sofa • Three position bed base • Two protective teething rails • Requires 140 x 70 mattress (not included) Specifications: • Dimensions assembled: H85 x L148 x W75 cm • Weight: 44kg • Cot Bed Base Height Position 1: 24cm • Cot Bed Base Height Postion 2: 36.8cm • Cot Bed Base Height Position 3: 52.8cm • Height of space under the Cot Bed: 13.7cm • Assembly Requirements: Arrives Flat Packed • Assembly Time: 30 minutes approximately with 2 adults • Made from Engineered Wood • Safety Compliance: BS EN 713, BS EN 716, BS EN 8509 • Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergent All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.