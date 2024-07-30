Tutti Bambini Japandi Mini Cot Bed - Warm Walnut

The Tutti Bambini Japandi Nursery Collection seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of traditional Japanese style with the clean lines and practicality characteristic of Scandinavian design. This unique composition presents a sophisticated aesthetic, incorporating natural wood textures and exquisite rattan accents for a beautifully crafted look.

Suitable from birth, this stylish and space saving Japandi Mini Cot Bed features adjustable mattress base with 3 height positions to provide convenience of use at every stage of baby's development. Ensuring optimal safety, the cot features rounded corners and includes detachable teething rails, providing protection during the teething period.

Due to its modular design, the Japandi Mini Cot Bed effortlessly converts into a stylish toddler bed and sofa. This versatile functionality ensures that this impressive piece of furniture can adapt and evolve with your child, accommodating them up to approximately 4 years old or even longer.

Features:

• Grows with the child from birth up to 4 years old and over

• Combines timeless Japanese style and Scandinavian functionality

• Incorporates warm wood textures and beautiful rattan accents

• Practical 3-in-1 design - converts into beautiful toddler bed or sofa

• Height-adjustable mattress base - 3 positions

• Child-friendly design with clean lines and round corners

• Detachable teething rails

• Made from engineered wood

• Finished with non-toxic paints

• Requires cot mattress 120 x 60 cm (not included)

• Delivered flat packed for self assembly

Specifications:

• Dimensions: L135 x W65 x H90 cm

• Weight: -40 kg

• Mattress base height positions: 27, 42, 57 cm

• Space under bed: 15 cm

All Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.