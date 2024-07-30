Tutti Bambini Japandi Mini Cot Bed - Warm Walnut
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Birth to 4 years approx.
|Material
|MDF
|Type
|Cot bed
|Maximum Weight Of Child (kg)
|100
|Safety Certification
|Cot Bed complies with BS EN 713, BS EN 716 and BS EN 8509
|Safety Warning
|Cot Bed complies with BS EN 713, BS EN 716 and BS EN 8509
