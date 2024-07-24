Marketplace.
Tutti Bambini Fika Mini 3pc Room Set - Light Oak/White Sand

Meet Tutti Bambini Fika 3 Piece Mini Room Set - a Scandinavian-inspired blend of modern simplicity and functionality. With bevelled corners, clean lines and splayed legs, this is an ideal nursery set choice for those seeking a minimalistic, contemporary nursery look. The practical and versatile space saving cot offers three mattress height positions and seamlessly converts into a toddler bed or sofa/day bed for added convenience. The Chest Changer provides a safe baby changing area on the top, and 3 spacious drawers to organise all of the essentials for your baby, and the Wardrobe provides further shelf and hanging space.• Space saving cot ideal for a compact nursery, that has 3 mattress height positions to grow with your baby• Bevelled edges provide a touch of stytle, and a quality feel, while the integral teething rails protect your baby and prevent damage to the furniture• Once the Cot is outgrown (at around 2 years) it converts easily to a toddler bed for use from around 2 - 4 years, and then converts to a sofa or day bed for use in the nursery or playroom• Chest Changer has 3 spacious drawers providing plent of storage space, and the changing unit on top of the chest can be removed when no longer required, without leaving marks on the furniture• Internal drawer dimensions H10 x W71.5 x D38.5cm• Double Wardrobe has ample space, with 2 adjustable shelves, and hanging rail• Made from engineered wood• Elegantly sprayed legs• Finished with non-toxic paints• Requires cot bed mattress 120 x 60 cm (not included)• Delivered flat packed for self assemblySpecifications:• Mini cot bed dimensions: L125 x W65 x H80 cm• Mini cot bed weight: 26 kg• Wardrobe dimensions: L80 x W50 x H170 cm• Wardrobe weight: 57 kg• Chest changer dimensions: L80 x W51.5 x H82 cm• Chest changer weight: 37 kg• Mattress base height positions: 17, 32, 47 cm• Space under bed: 10 cm• Wardrobe hanging rail height: 124 cm• Wardrobe top shelf height: 133.5 cm• Wardrobe bottom shelf height: 49 cm• Chest Internal drawer size: L71.5 x W38.5 x H10 cm• Baby changer suitability: birth up to approx. 15 kg• Assembly Time: 90 minutes approximately with 2 adults• Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a soft cloth and mild detergentAll Tutti Bambini products are compliant with British standards for safety and performance and with the extra security of an extended 3 year warranty, you can have full peace of mind.

